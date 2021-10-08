3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $895,000

Brand New Custom to-be-built home in Geneva National on Avenue of Champions! This home is on just over a half acre in a beautiful setting overlooking the Travino 10. The spacious home offers 3 large bedrooms including the large Master BR & Master Bath and 2.5 bathrooms all on the main floor. Living room has vaulted ceilings with fireplace open to the kitchen and dining space. This custom home affords the buyer the opportunity to customize finishes, cabinets, appliances, colors and more! The 2,160 sq ft full basement could be finished and a 684 sq ft bonus room on the 2nd floor making a total potential of around 5,700 sq ft. This beautiful high quality home on highly desirable lot offers so much including all the wonderful amenities of Geneva National! Full Spec sheet under documents.