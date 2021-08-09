Ranch Home Featuring Lake Rights & Lake Views ~ Just 2 Doors From The Lake! Sylvan Trail Estates Has Just 8 Homes With An Association Pier That Offers 5 Locations For Boat Access. Large 1/2 Acre Parcel Offers Great Yard Space, Tiered Patios With Lake Views & Plenty of Parking. This Home Is Being Sold By The Original Owners! Radiant Heated Floors Throughout. Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen With 2 Pantries. All 3 Bedrooms Have Original Hardwood Floors. Walkout Lower Level Is Ready To Be Finished & Also Has Radiant Heated Floors. Newer Roof. Home Is Being Sold As-Is, Bring Your Ideas For Updates & Start Enjoying The Lake Life!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $949,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay has announced that it will be permanently…
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Football practices start this week. Games begin soon after.
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg, bullet went through ceiling nearly hitting couple sleeping below
A Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm, resulting in the bullet passing through the ceiling and into …
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
Lake Geneva radio station victim of ransomware attack
Currently, the plan states that masks are optional, but "recommended and supported" for those who are not vaccinated. Parents are also concerned about quarantine policies for students.