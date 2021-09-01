3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $950,000

Striking 3+ bedroom/3 bath ranch with finished walkout lower level offers multiple exterior entertaining areas and views of Lake Como. Abundant natural light, 12' and 10' ceilings, 8' doors, chef's kitchen w/adjacent dining area and access to 4-season room that opens to a composite deck w/lake views! Office/flex room can work as a dining room or 4th bedroom. Privately situated owners' suite offers a spacious bath w/large walk-in shower and jet tub plus a generous closet. Lower level: 2 daylight bedrooms, large bath, family room with bar. Residence is well appointed and shows beautifully. On site amenities: pools, tennis/pickleball, dining, memberships avail for golf/fitness center.