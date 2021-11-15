3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $205,000

Be the first to know
Who do you think is moving into Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens?
TWIN LAKES — Village police are investigating the discovery of the remains of a Twin Lakes man found in a wooded area as a homicide, the Twin Lakes Police Department announced Friday morning.
A yellow house on Knollwood Drive took severe damage from a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
No cause has yet been released for the weekend blaze in Genoa City at the former retirement home located in the area known locally as German Camp.
During the October Williams Bay homecoming pep rally, three of the students became the stars of the show when they literally climbed to the ce…
Lake Geneva and Linn fire departments have issued a joint press release regarding Tuesday's house fire on Knollwood Drive.
DELAVAN — Police are continuing to investigate the killing of a 20-year-old that took place Dec. 13, 2020 in the City of Delavan.
Walworth County democrats are rallying for the 2022 state elections.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.