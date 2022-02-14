Great ranch home just a block from PETITE LAKE in popular Cedar Crest neighborhood. Home includes LAKE RIGHTS to Petite Lake-part of the Chain O' Lakes. The 2 car HEATED garage is perfect for projects year round, with a NEW garage door opener. Kitchen has **newer stainless steel refrigerator**. Access the large deck through the sliding glass doors from the dining room, that includes a SECURITY door. The nice sized master includes a master bath. The unfinished basement has rough-in 3rd bathroom, bring your design ideas to make this space your own. Updates include new neutral paint throughout the interior, roof & siding 2018. Easy access to major road and highways and conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
Lake Geneva schools announce three finalists for superintendent position.
Mayoral candidates for the Feb. 15 primary election answer questions about issues affecting Lake Geneva.
Sushi and taco fans now have a new place to go.
Plans to convert Geneva Theater into a live entertainment revenue and taproom receives approval.
Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes purchases Driehaus Estate for $36 million
DELAVAN — Police reportedly charged a relative for abuse after a student came to school with a blackeye.
Representatives from the Abbey stressed this is not a J-1 visa program. This is for high school graduates wanting to gain experience in the hospitality industry.
DELAVAN — Not even a Wisconsin-grade snowstorm will stop people from eating at Sweet Aroma Ristorante on Valentine’s Day.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.