3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva to request Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps that have caused concern among residents
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
The Walworth County Hazardous Material team was called to Wrigley Drive after a crash there on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.
You should expect to see a few woodies in town this weekend.
Burlington man allegedly drove into construction truck and barrels in drunk driving Interstate crash
A Burlington man allegedly drove into a construction truck and barrels on the Interstate last week and was charged with his third OWI.
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
Former Yerkes tour director lost his voice 3 years ago, but he is back sharing his astronomy passion
A group of 20 gathered under the late summer sky on Wednesday, Sept. 8. They waited in lawn chairs for the sky to darken — then the stars woul…
32nd Assembly District Tyler August Rep continues his rants on social media about big government, and how they should be limited. Tyler tells …
Six-year-old Alex Hook remains in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa after having suffered a traumatic brain injury Friday, Sept. 10, when a projectile flew onto the Riverview School playground from under the deck of a lawnmower and struck him in the head.
FONTANA – The Village of Fontana wrongly ended up with an extra 1,000 people during the U.S. Census process, but local officials were able to …