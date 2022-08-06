 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $300,000

Beautiful Proposed Construction Home in desirable Amber Shores! Close enough to Route 59 & Grand Ave but tucked away in quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Enjoy neighborhood park, nature path, close-by forest preserve and recreation on the Chain O' Lakes. Main level boasts light & bright open concept Living, Dining and Kitchen with granite counters; full bath on main level. Upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms and a full shared Master Bath. Large closets, hallway linen closet and plenty of natural light. Unfinished basement offers great potential and has W/D hookups and stubbed in bathroom. Home is very energy efficient, with ample insulation, high efficiency furnace and water heater, LED lights, insulated garage and also includes a radon venting system for piece of mind. Built with pride by reputable local builder, one-year builder's warranty included. Photos shown are of similar model. Estimated occupancy approximately mid-November, so there is still time to choose some of the finishes/options available but hurry! Model available to see typical finishes.

