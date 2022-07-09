3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $389,000

Brand new construction in desirable Amber Shores! Close enough to Route 59 and Grand Ave but tucked away in private neighborhood with great location- no rear neighbors, backs up to conservation. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and over 2000 square feet of living space. Open concept floor plan with plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining! Dining Area opens to 12x12 deck through sliders. Kitchen will have 36" shaker cabinets with crown molding, wood range hood over stove, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large 7' island with 12" overhang. Master has walk-in closet, bath will feature his/her vanities, 6' freestanding tub with tile surround, large 48x32 walk-in shower with custom tile work and two custom niches to keep things neat and tidy. Convenient Laundry available on second floor with plenty of cabinets, perfect for the busy lifestyle! All shaker cabinetry w/ soft close hardware, mission style doors, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout first floor. Garage is drywalled, fully insulated with insulated door. Large covered front porch, 12x12 deck (both of composite decking), siding on exterior with Evolve stone accents. Some choices on finishes may still be available but hurry! Estimated occupancy is 8/31, you won't want to miss out on this one!