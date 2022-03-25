 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $525,000

One owner, totally custom built and designed! The house will be empty and cleaned out shortly. Double lot! Almost 2 acres! Master suite has his and her master baths! And two walk in closets! Vaulted, volume ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen! Open concept. Huge basement with extra tall ceilings is partially finished. Stairs from the basement to the garage. 3 season room with hot tub. Wooded, at the end of a Cul De Sac! Side load garage, two double doors, the garage is extra wide, extra deep, heated! Garage is 31' deep and 50' wide! Great location, very quiet subdivision, close to schools, parks, forest preserves, metra, interstate and more!

