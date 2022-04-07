3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $1,725

This highly desirable 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Spirit Song end unit model townhome in Legend Lakes is set amidst parks, ponds, walking paths and is available June 4th for rent!!! Painted in neutral decor throughout guarantees your furnishings will fit right in!!! Newer carpeting throughout the home also! Main level features foyer with ceramic tile flooring to keep your messy shoes from ever entering your living space. Den can be used as a home office or sitting/library area. Spacious living room wil accommodate all your furniture! Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and ample countertop space for preparing meals. Whether cooking or lounging in the living room staying connected with everyone is a breeze as they sit at the table in the adjoining dining room. Sliding glass doors in the dining room lead out onto a semi-private deck where you can enjoy the beautiful weather sipping a cup of coffee in the morning or relaxing after work with a good book. Escape up to the second level offering a generous sized primary bedroom, a full-sized bath and a large walk-in closet for all your belongings! Second and third bedrooms are large enough to fit full sized beds with room to spare! No more lugging laundry and coins to the laundromat as unit has a washer and dryer!!! Two-car attached garage keeps your car cool during these summer months...no more battling the elements!!! Credit and background checks are required for all occupants aged 18 and up. NO PETS ALLOWED. This is a nonsmoking/non vaping unit. Come make this your new home!!