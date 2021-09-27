 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $130,000

Large raised ranch on a nice wooded corner lot. Ideal home for the handyman or investor. Interior in need of tlc and updating. This home could be laid out as 3, 4, 5, or 6 bedrooms between the upper and lower level. Home features 1 1/5 baths and an attached 2 car garage. Bring your ideas and vision. Estate sale being sold as-is.

