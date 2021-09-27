3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $149,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom fresh and clean home. Offers new flooring and paint throughout. Lake rights, and the beach is only a block away. Shows great. Fantastic location. Move in ready.
Lake Geneva to request Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps that have caused concern among residents
You should expect to see a few woodies in town this weekend.
PADDOCK LAKE — The first Kwik Trip between I-94 and Lake Geneva is proposed in Paddock Lake, south of Walgreens on Highway 83, while Scooter’s Coffee, a popular drive-through franchise in Nebraska and the Dakotas, is planned to replace Cozi Bakery on Highway 50, east of Westosha Central High School.
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
FONTANA – The Village of Fontana wrongly ended up with an extra 1,000 people during the U.S. Census process, but local officials were able to …
The Walworth County Hazardous Material team was called to Wrigley Drive after a crash there on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.
The Williams Bay High School football team lost their away game, Sept. 17, against St. Mary Catholic by forfeit.
Four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived, police said Monday.
Her fiance, Austin Eskew, said in an interview with NBC News the couple was unvaccinated due to infertility fears she had with the shot.
There's also a Big Taste Wine Gala in Lake Geneva, Fall Festival in Delavan, a Woodie car show and many more events this week.
