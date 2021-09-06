 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $169,000

They don't build them like this anymore! Solid 1950's ranch close to McHenry's River Walk, Green Street, Veteran's Memorial Park, restaurants and more! 3 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom on main floor plus FULL basement with laundry and half bath. Hardwood flooring in bedrooms and huge wall of closet storage in master bedroom. One car attached garage. Great outdoor space with screened-in front porch and nice flat backyard. Roof less than 10 years old. New gutters. Sold as-is with one-year home warranty. So much potential! Bring your ideas - schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics