 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $169,900

WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM CEDAR SIDED RANCH. FRENCH DOORS T0 25X16 DECK AND FENCED-IN BACK YARD. STORAGE SHED. MATURE TREES. 2 X 6 STUDS USED TO ENHANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY. WOODBURNING FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. SOME RECENT UPGRADES ARE (2019) WELL TANK & ROOF. (2017) CARPETING IN BEDROOMS, & LAMINATE FLOORING IN FAMILY ROOM AND HALLWAY, (2014) FURNACE. NEEDS SOME COSMETIC WORK. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics