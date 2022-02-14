 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $175,000

Welcome home to this versatile and spacious END UNIT with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Private entrance with FRONT PORCH area. 3 Bedroom townhouse with two and a half bathrooms. Kitchen with breakfast bar features plenty of counter and storage space. Bright eating area with SLIDER and bay window. Large main bedroom includes TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS. Super convenient 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. Private backyard area with natural views to be enjoyed from your PATIO. 2 Car ATTACHED GARAGE and very close to Peterson Park, McCullom Lake, and downtown McHenry shopping and dining!

