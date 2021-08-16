Super sharp Lakeland Park rancher with fenced yard and detached two car garage! Everything you are looking for... it also has the essentials... three ample bedrooms, updated bath, country sized kitchen, living room, separate utility/laundry and double access to the back yard. Forced air heat and central air. Not much to do but move right in and enjoy the benefits of home ownership here... Did I mention it is just blocks away from peaceful McCullom Lake? Hurry!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $179,900
