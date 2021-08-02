 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $184,900

Classic Ranch home with 3 bedrooms, living room and kitchen with eating area and attached garage. Brand new carpet and water heater. Great for a rental property or downsize or first time buyer - Everything on one level. Investors, tenant already in place and willing to stay.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics