Desirable ranch in McHenry near everything McHenry and Johnsburg has to offer! 3 bed, 1 bath ranch in Lakeland Park subdivision. Newly painted (2021), new roof (2016), new furnace (2017), new windows (2010). Offering a $1000 carpet credit at closing. This home offers a crawl space and attached 1 car garage; it's fenced on two sides in the back, shed, and has a large open lot next door. Come take a look- this one shouldn't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $185,000
