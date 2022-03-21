3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $185,000

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home with 2 car Detached garage located in Edgebrook Heights that in the Heart of McHenry. Home has been freshly painted throughout. All new wood laminate flooring through most of main level. New roof on house and garage in 2017. Close to schools, restaurants, parks, shopping, train station, Pool and Rec Center. $2500 credit at closing for new kitchen appliances, home is being sold in As-is Condition.