3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $189,900

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 3 BEDROOM RANCH IN A QUIET, ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME BOASTS MAPLE CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN, 1 YEAR OLD ROOF, NEWER WINDOWS, A/C, GARAGE DOOR AND HAS BEEN RE-PIPED! THE FULL BASEMENT OFFERS A REC ROOM, LOADS OF STORAGE, WORKSHOP, AND LAUNDRY AREA. THE LARGE BACKYARD IS FULLY FENCED IN WITH A HUGE CONCRETE PATIO LEADING TO THE DETACHED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND AN OUTDOOR MOVIE THEATRE! COME TAKE A LOOK FOR YOURSELF, YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!