3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom RANCH HOME located in Eastwood Manor neighborhood so close to parks, schools, and downtown McHenry shopping and dining. So much potential here! Perfect for first-time home buyers, investors, DIY fanatics or anyone looking to place their own stamp on their first or next home. Generously sized rooms, HARDWOOD FLOORING, walk-in closet, and large windows. Spacious EAT-IN KITCHEN featuring slider to the DECK with private backyard surrounded by mature shade trees. Partially FINISHED BASEMENT includes a den, 3rd bedroom, and full bathroom. Lots of extra space for living and entertaining! 2 Car Attached Garage. Just 1 block to the outdoor theater and the Fox River. Quick close possible!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $189,900
