3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $189,900

Beautifully maintained End Unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, backing to a beautiful open area. Stunning large family room with an open dining area and upper level deck and full finished walk out basement! Large master bedroom with a full bathroom and dual closets, with two more bedrooms on the same floor and another full bathroom. Beautiful open kitchen, adjacent to your family room, with stainless steel appliances, loads of counter space and enough room for a breakfast table. Large living room in the lower level with 9 foot ceilings, and a 3rd full bathroom, and a large laundry room and sliders to your private patio. 2 car attached garage with lots of storage cabinets. New furnace, a/c, refrigerator and stove. Private neighborhood and lots of sidewalks.