3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $195,000

Welcome to 2464 Evergreen Circle in McHenry! This freshly painted and updated end unit features great natural light throughout. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms & a 2 car garage! The main level features gleaming hardwood floors that were just refinished (approx. $1,800) in the large living room and dining room. Kitchen with plenty of available counter space, abundant 42" Maple cabinets with some pullouts, all white appliances including a new microwave (2022) & double stainless-steel sink with chrome fixtures and powder room with pedestal sink and ceramic tile floor! 2nd level has new neutral carpet (2022) (approx. $4,500k) throughout, large master bedroom has ceiling fan with light, blinds, vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet with built in organizers, attached master bathroom with Maple vanity, ceramic tile floor & shower/tub combo, 2nd bedroom features ceiling fan with lights, blinds & huge walk-in closet with built in organizers, 3rd bedroom with blinds & large closet, 2nd full bathroom with Maple vanity & shower/tub combo and convenient 2nd floor laundry room with white washer and new (2021) white dryer! Recently serviced gas/forced air furnace! Central A/C! 100 amp electric! Puronics Water Purification System ($7k) Entire Unit Freshly painted ($4,957k)! Slider to concrete patio! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment & recreational options! A true must see!!