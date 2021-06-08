Popular Essex Ranch in Desirable FOX RIDGE in McHenry. Nearby Fox Ridge Park has Baseball diamonds, Basketball courts, Picnic areas, Playground, Soccer fields and Softball fields. Fox Ridge is a single family home neighborhood built in the 1970s and 1980s. Fox Ridge is located in McHenry north of Bull Valley Road and west of Crystal Lake Road. This is a great opportunity to buy into this wonderful community. This Essex ranch has newer siding, windows, roof, water heater in 2017, Trane XR80 furnace and Trane XR12 A/C in 2005. Newer laminate flooring in living room and hallway. Newly repainted throughout. Hardwood floor in dining room and kitchen. 2 New garage door openers. French door from dining room to patio. Maytag appliances included. Home does need some cosmetic repair (bedroom carpets, replace wood trim around bedroom door openings, and bathroom floor) that seller is unable to complete. Being sold "AS-IS," No survey by seller. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $209,500
