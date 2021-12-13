3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $209,900

Nice spacious townhome with an open main floor featuring wood floors, gas fireplace, dining room, ample cabinets, great space for an office in the second floor loft. Three generous size bedrooms, master features a walk in closet and private bathroom. Basement is stubbed for a bathroom and waiting for your finishing touches. Private patio included off the dining area. Low association fees and Johnsburg schools. Hurry to make this your new home for the new year!