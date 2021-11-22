3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $214,700

Beautifully updated and ready for new owners! Great starter home! 3 Bedroom/1 Bath. Fenced yard, with new fence. 1 Car Attached Garage! This home is located in the Johnsburg school district. Brand new A/C! Updated lighting throughout, refinished hard wood floors, updated cabinets with granite counters and all stainless appliances and gorgeous tile backsplash. Hardwood floors. new bathroom tile and vanity. New paint throughout. New asphalt driveway and new brick pavers sidewalk Newer roof and siding. Please view the 3-D tour and schedule your private showing today!