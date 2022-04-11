3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $229,900

Be the first to know
Here are a full list of the Lake Geneva area contested races and the results as posted on the Walworth County website.
A Walworth County man, who has run for local office in the past and is disabled, said his absentee ballot was not accepted for the April 5 spr…
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 p.m. the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat e…
For area pizza and pasta lovers, it’s the end of an era.
WILLIAMS BAY—Janette A. Maxwell, 63, of Williams Bay, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
The race for Williams Bay School Board came down to a small three-vote margin, with Mark Schneider just barely eking ahead of Sam Perkins.
Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves proposed renovations for Magpie's Den & Pen
Mayor Charlene Klein has been elected to a second term as Lake Geneva's mayor.
Lake Geneva Public Library re-opened after renovation work completed
A 50-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence, which according to the criminal complaint, is…