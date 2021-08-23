 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $233,000

JUST A BLOCK TO THE RIVER, YOU CAN SEE THE BOATS GO BY FROM THE DECK OF THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE ON 3 LOTS. PLENTY OF SPACE AROUND YOU WITH ROOM TO EXPAND OR ADD AN ADDITIONAL GARAGE. LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN AND DINING AREAS, BRIGHT AND SUNNY FAMILY ROOM AREA THAT COULD BE AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OR TURNED INTO A NICE MASTER BEDROOM. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT TO KEEP THE UTILITIES LOW AND COMFORT LEVEL HIGH! NEWER ROOF AND FURNACE.

