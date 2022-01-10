3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $240,000

This home has been updated outside and in! New roof, gutters, paint, vinyl siding, HVAC, and patio all added this year! Kitchen features granite counters, new faucet, modern black appliances, and solid oak cabinets. The home's trilevel layout has a dining room looking into the lower level family room creating a nice flow. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a family room, updated full bathroom with laundry, and a playroom/office space. The garage is extra deep with a built in workbench. The backyard features a chicken coop, shed, swing set, and a fence that was added in 2018. Just 2 blocks from schools & park. (Roof 2021, Siding 2021, Gutters 2021, Faucets 2021, Patio 2021, Fence 2018, HVAC 2021, Dishwasher 2019, Disposal 2020, Washer/Dryer 2021, Water Heater 2021, Water Softener 2019.) Seller's need to find a home in order to sell this home, so buyer's must be flexible on closing dates. Please note, stained glass decor on windows is not included.