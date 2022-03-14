3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $249,900

Every now and then, a house comes along that just has that little subtle something that sets it apart from its competition. Initially, its unique features may only catch your eye. But with each passing day, a home like this will capture more and more of your heart. This cute 3 BR ranch home is so bright, filled with great sunlight all day long. The sellers recall falling in love the moment they walked in the front door. A huge living room along with the openness to the dining and kitchen area, they just found it so beautiful. Whether you're in the grand living room or in the front den, the see-through wood-burning fireplace really adds a warm, inviting touch. Take note of the closet in the den, giving you the option of using it as a 4th bedroom. If a big, gorgeous kitchen is on your must-have list, this home has what you're looking for! Granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wall-to-wall cabinets, crown molding, recessed lighting, and three-seat breakfast bar all work well together to add beautiful style to this wonderful kitchen. Each of the three spacious bedrooms are located away from the main living areas, adding a little privacy to this smart, functional layout. The main bathroom is all new in 2022, with a completely updated vanity, tub, tile shower surround, fixtures, flooring, and white wood accents. Newly painted in many rooms, hardwood floors, a full unfinished basement, and an over-sized one car garage are just some of the other features in this desirable home. Outside, you'll find a quaint little semi-private courtyard near the front of the house. What a great place to sit and unwind after a hectic day! The fenced backyard faces South and is ideally suited for a vegetable or flower garden. Newly rolled seed blankets will soon result in lush, green grass where an in-ground pool was just removed. Located in a quiet, mature neighborhood. Close to schools, parks, community pool, Moraine Hills State Park, Rte 31 Shopping Corridor, Historic Downtown McHenry, fantastic restaurants, and the Fox River. Hurry, this one will not last!