3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $250,000

This lovely tri level is ready for its new owners. Large foyer greets you when you open the door. A nice size living room with new windows that look out over the unique Fast Growing Empress Tree in the front yard. Dining room with a slider to the back patio. The bright kitchen has a brand new window as well. The lower level is spacious with a stone fireplace as the focal point. Nice size storage area off the garage as well as the full bath on the lower level. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outside has a newer 6 foot privacy fence all the way around the back as well as a nice size deck and built in seating. The gutters are gutter guards with heat coils to keep the ice from forming in the winter months. Roof is less than 10 years old. Siding was updated from the original siding, many new windows, A/C is 8 years old. This is a wonderful place for you to call your next home.