This lovely tri level is ready for its new owners. Large foyer greets you when you open the door. A nice size living room with new windows that look out over the unique Fast Growing Empress Tree in the front yard. Dining room with a slider to the back patio. The bright kitchen has a brand new window as well. The lower level is spacious with a stone fireplace as the focal point. Nice size storage area off the garage as well as the full bath on the lower level. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outside has a newer 6 foot privacy fence all the way around the back as well as a nice size deck and built in seating. The gutters are gutter guards with heat coils to keep the ice from forming in the winter months. Roof is less than 10 years old. Siding was updated from the original siding, many new windows, A/C is 8 years old. This is a wonderful place for you to call your next home.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Lake Geneva Police reported multiple fights at Badger High School between Sept. 10 and Oct. 5, with an additional battery citation issued on Oct. 11.
Walworth County Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Tim Malenock died Thursday, Oct. 14, the Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board confirmed …
Geneva Theater undergoing renovations to prepare for something "spectacular."
UPDATE: Deputies shoot man at Highway 50 gas station, suspect reportedly in stolen vehicle associated with homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago shot a suspect after the man opened fire on a department police dog outside Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with homicide in connection with the Oct. 9 car crash near Lauderdale Lake that ended in a fatal vehicle fire.
One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange.
Lake House Fitness Community opens in Lake Geneva