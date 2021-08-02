3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $250,000

New!New!New! New siding 2020, new fence 2020, new shingles on roof 2018, new furnace/ac October 2019!!! You will enjoy the Hard Wood Floors and the fireplace in living room, Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and large table space with a bay window and a slider to deck that was updated and stained in 2020. Updated baths. Walk in closet in Master bedroom. All the bedrooms have Hardwood floors. Finished lower level for extra living space and concrete crawl for extra storage. Large driveway plenty of parking with a 2.5 car garage on a corner lot with mature oaks. Golf cart community, down the road from Johnsburg High School and close to Junior High, also has bus stop service. This is a extremely well cared for home and will not disappoint.