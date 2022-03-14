3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $250,000

Over 1800 sq. ft. with a open floorplan in this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom second story ranch. Original owner added upgrades galore including hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with added plant/pot shelves, recessed lighting in family room and kitchen, extra electric outlets, gas line for grill and custom tile in hall bathroom. Furnace, AC and hot water heater new in 2021. Kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets and Cambria quartz counter tops with subway tile backsplash. Brand new double vanity counter top and step in shower in master bath. Lots of storage under staircase and added mezzanine in garage. This home is spacious and gorgeous and very well cared for. Staircase has chairlift that can stay for an extra fee or be removed. Take a look, you won't be disappointed! New driveway coming soon per association and shelving unit in family room can stay if buyer chooses.