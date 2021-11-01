3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $250,000

Well maintained Quad Level with partially finished sub-basement! Features an updated Kitchen (2015) with new soft close cabinets, Corian Counters, zbrick backsplash and stainless steel appliances, Living Room/Dining Room with Crown Molding on the main level, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, an office/bedroom and Full Bath in the Lower Level, Master Bedroom with Custom Bay Window and Large Shared Bath, plus a partially finished sub with laundry and two storage rooms, 2 Car Garage with newer insulated door, overhead storage and service door. Updates include Roof & Siding (2015), Windows (2009), HVAC 2007 and Water Heater (2015). Plus a nice size yard with Mature Trees & Landscaping and an oversized deck!