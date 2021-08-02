Home to be sold AS IS/WHERE IS. Home has been vacant and owner believes all appliances work but has not used them is several years. Spacious home in good condition. Seller makes no warranties with respect to the operating condition of the personal property. Please see disclosures for additional work performed and information. Many possibilities with the basement await the new owners. There was some water damage at one time and owners had Perma Seal come out and fix problem. There was also a sump pump failure and they left the removed drywall off in basement so prospective buyers could see there is no mold and they did not replace the carpet that was removed bc of water damage. The main family room had no water damage and was checked for possible leaks and none were found. The downstairs bathroom shower has a leak. There is 220 electric in laundry room and the sump pump is newer. Great location and a great neighborhood. Quick close possible. Looking for conventional or cash offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $259,000
