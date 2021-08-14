3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $259,035

The Charlotte is a traditional two-story townhome designed to make you feel right at home from the moment you enter. This spaciously designed home features three bedrooms, two-and-one-half bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. Greet you guest in the home's foyer that leads to a large Great room. The Great room opens to the kitchen and dining room, perfect for entertaining friends and family. The well-equipped kitchen conveniently hosts a central island with breakfast bar and includes stainless-steel appliances. The formal dining room offers access to the backyard through glass patio doors. The second floor features an exquisite owner's suite with a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with shower, this unit includes the Deluxe shower and bath option. There are also two spacious secondary bedrooms, a hall bathroom and a conveniently located upstairs laundry room. The fully appointed kitchens include; quartz countertops, spacious single-bowl under mount sinks, Aristokraft cabinets and stainless steel GE appliances. The homes will also feature; LED surface mounted lighting, modern two panel interior doors and colonist trim, Decorative rails (per rail plan), a garage door opener, 30 year architectural shingles and so much more, all of which are included with your new home at no extra cost. Plus all the newest, "everything's included" smart technology that includes: eero Pro 6 mesh wifi system, Ring Alarm Security Kit, Ring doorbell, Smart Garage Control, Smart Water shut off, Smart Thermostat, Smart lock. You will fall in love with all the great activities to enjoy at the well sought after Legend Lakes Community with tons of walking and bike paths, ponds, parks, baseball, soccer & basketball fields as well as a fire station built right in the community. PICTURES ARE OF MODELS, INTERIOR FINISHES AND OPTIONS MAY BE DIFFERENT, Estimated completion Date is September