The well-loved layout of the two-story Marianne townhome is efficiently designed with space for all your needs. This home features three bedrooms, two-and-one-half bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. The Marianne boasts a modern and open-concept floor plan. The spacious Great room is perfect for relaxing or entertaining friends and family. The formal dining room is openly situated along the Great room with easy access to the kitchen and outdoor patio. The gorgeous kitchen features stunning cabinets, a central island, pantry and all stainless-steel appliances. The second-floor features two secondary bedrooms conveniently located by the hall bathroom. The luxurious owner's suite features a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a shower, this unit offers the Deluxe Shower Option. Best of all, this floor plan features an upstairs laundry room for added convenience. The fully appointed kitchens include; quartz countertops, spacious single-bowl under mount sinks, Aristokraft cabinets and stainless steel GE appliances. The homes will also feature; LED surface mounted lighting, modern two panel interior doors and colonist trim, Decorative rails (per rail plan), a garage door opener, 30 year architectural shingles and so much more, all of which are included with your new home at no extra cost. Plus all the newest, "everything's included" smart technology that includes: eero Pro 6 mesh wifi system, Ring Alarm Security Kit, Ring doorbell, Smart Garage Control, Smart Water shut off, Smart Thermostat, Smart lock. You will fall in love with all the great activities to enjoy at the well sought after Legend Lakes Community with tons of walking and bike paths, ponds, parks, baseball, soccer & basketball fields as well as a fire station built right in the community. PICTURES ARE OF MODELS, INTERIOR FINISHES AND OPTIONS MAY BE DIFFERENT, Estimated completion Date is October
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $259,890
