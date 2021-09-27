3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $275,000

"Smart" & Beautiful oversized 2 story home in the heart of Winding Creek Subdivision. Very energy efficient! Close to parks and Boone Creek conservation area. Your guests will be welcomed with the open 2 story front room with large skylights for natural lighting and large loft that could be great office as it is now or made into a 4th bedroom! Kitchen cabinets are a beautiful Cherry wood color and lower cabinets are soft close doors. Drybar with wine rack and under cabinet lighting is a plus on these beautiful granite counter tops, Full Backsplash, newer stainless appliances. Newer roof, Lots of hardwood floors! Large main suite includes oversized jet tub, 2 person walk in shower and double sinks. Two bedrooms on main floor light and cheery with great crown molding. 2 car attached garage has heater for those cold months if you want to work in the garage. BUT, There is more!!! Large shed, large deck wooden deck for out door entertaining with semi privacy fence so you and your guests and family can enjoy the outdoor cooking area that the owners are including for you! Incudes roof, lighting, outlets, retractable tv mount and the TV (not the grills, as they are not attached to deck)! Fenced in back yard being finished next week. Updates include: * New roof, New siding, Remodeled Laundry Room, Remodeled kitchen including updated appliances, and New garage door all in 2016. New water heater (2017). Remodeled bathroom (2018), Gas Garage Heater added (2019). Renovated bedroom/nursery, a remodeled deck with new metal railings with covered and lighted cooking area and TV mount, New stone fire pit all done last year (2020). New for this year is the completely new HVAC furnace and air conditioner with transferrable warranty, new grass and updated landscaping, and a brand New custom built 6ft privacy fence (2021).