3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $286,715

This new two-story townhome features an appealing contemporary design. On the first floor, the Great Room, which is the heart of this home, extends effortlessly to the dining room and kitchen in an open-plan layout. The patio enhances outdoor enjoyment. On the second floor, two secondary bedrooms and a spacious owners suite provide restful retreats for family members, with the laundry room situated conveniently nearby.

