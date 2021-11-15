3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $289,500

Waterfront on over a half acre with extra large rooms for your comfort!!! The kitchen features granite countertops and loads of cabinet's plus a reverse osmosis added in 2020. You will love the spacious sunroom with a custom fireplace that has gas starter and is a wood burning and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the backyard and water also has auxiliary heater to make this a 4 season room. The master suite with master bath is on its own level and offers a private balcony overlooking the backyard and water view and new carpeting in 2021. Generous sized bedrooms with a recently updated bathroom. You will love the extra large laundry room. Lower level features a large family room and full bath. Large 1 car garage that electric car charging system with additional boat or toy parking side apron, plus large shed, two lots for a possible extra garage. Just a short ride out to Pistakee Lake and Chain O Lakes, channel is perfect for pontoons, personal watercrafts, fishing boats, and kayaks!
TWIN LAKES — Village police are investigating the discovery of the remains of a Twin Lakes man found in a wooded area as a homicide, the Twin Lakes Police Department announced Friday morning.
A yellow house on Knollwood Drive took severe damage from a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
With photos: Severe fire damage to former German Camp retirement home in Genoa City, no cause yet released
No cause has yet been released for the weekend blaze in Genoa City at the former retirement home located in the area known locally as German Camp.
During the October Williams Bay homecoming pep rally, three of the students became the stars of the show when they literally climbed to the ce…
Lake Geneva and Linn fire departments have issued a joint press release regarding Tuesday's house fire on Knollwood Drive.
Investigation continues into December 2020 Delavan homicide of 20-year-old, search warrants issued in Beloit
DELAVAN — Police are continuing to investigate the killing of a 20-year-old that took place Dec. 13, 2020 in the City of Delavan.
Walworth County democrats are rallying for the 2022 state elections.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.