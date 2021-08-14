Beautiful Darcy Model - END UNIT - features the highly sought-after "DESIGNER SELECT PACKAGE"***Including hardwood floors and ceramic tile flooring in baths and laundry. The well appointed kitchen includes a GE Profile Stainless appliance package, slow close cabinet doors and drawers, hardware, crown molding and subway tile back splash. The spacious owners suite includes crown molding and bathroom with higher height vanity, quartz countertops and an over-sized, tiled shower. The townhomes will include top-of-the-line features. The fully appointed kitchens include; quartz countertops, spacious single-bowl under mount sinks, Aristokraft cabinets and stainless steel GE appliances. The homes will also feature; LED surface mounted lighting, modern two panel interior doors and colonist trim, Decorative rails (per rail plan), a garage door opener, 30 year architectural shingles and so much more, all of which are included with your new home at no extra cost. Plus all the newest, "everything's included" smart technology that includes: eero Pro 6 mesh wifi system, Ring Alarm Security Kit, Ring doorbell, Smart Garage Control, Smart Water shut off, Smart Thermostat, Smart lock. You will fall in love with all the great activities to enjoy at the well sought after Legend Lakes Community with tons of walking and bike paths, ponds, parks, baseball, soccer & basketball fields as well as a fire station built right in the community. PICTURES ARE OF MODELS, INTERIOR FINISHES AND OPTIONS MAY BE DIFFERENT, Estimated completion Date is September
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $289,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…