3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $289,515

Beautiful Darcy Model NEW AND UNDER CONSTRUCTION WITH AN ESTIMATED NOVEMBER DELIVERY DATE! The well appointed kitchen includes a GE Profile Stainless appliance package, slow close cabinet doors and drawers, hardware, crown molding and subway tile back splash. The spacious owners suite includes crown molding and bathroom with higher height vanity, quartz countertops and an over-sized, tiled shower. The townhomes will include top-of-the-line features. The fully appointed kitchens include; quartz countertops, spacious single-bowl under mount sinks, Aristokraft cabinets and stainless steel GE appliances. The homes will also feature; LED surface mounted lighting, modern two panel interior doors and colonist trim, Decorative rails (per rail plan), a garage door opener, 30 year architectural shingles and so much more, all of which are included with your new home at no extra cost. Plus all the newest, "everything's included" smart technology that includes: eero Pro 6 mesh wifi system, Ring Alarm Security Kit, Ring doorbell, Smart Garage Control, Smart Water shut off, Smart Thermostat, Smart lock. You will fall in love with all the great activities to enjoy at the well sought after Legend Lakes Community with tons of walking and bike paths, ponds, parks, baseball, soccer & basketball fields as well as a fire station built right in the community. PICTURES ARE OF MODELS, INTERIOR FINISHES AND OPTIONS MAY BE DIFFERENT.