Waterfront on over a half acre with extra large rooms for your comfort!!! The kitchen features granite countertops and loads of cabinet's plus a reverse osmosis added in 2020. You will love the spacious sunroom with a custom fireplace that has gas starter and is a wood burning and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the backyard and water also has auxiliary heater to make this a 4 season room. The master suite with master bath is on its own level and offers a private balcony overlooking the backyard and water view and new carpeting in 2021. Generous sized bedrooms with a recently updated bathroom. You will love the extra large laundry room. Lower level features a large family room and full bath. Large 1 car garage that electric car charging system with additional boat or toy parking side apron, plus large shed, two lots for a possible extra garage. Just a short ride out to Pistakee Lake and Chain O Lakes, channel is perfect for pontoons, personal watercrafts, fishing boats, and kayaks!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $290,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE GENEVA — A man arrested at Lake Geneva’s Kwik Trip reportedly had 24.6 grams of meth and 45.3 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
FONTANA — A number of Fontana piers took damage from Sunday’s storm.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
- Updated
In the home district of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Walmart is taking the City of Burlington to court to lower its property tax bill, which could end up costing other taxpayers $80,000 a year.
- Updated
A Twin Lakes man has been missing for more than a week, and the local Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.
The Walworth County Sheriff's deputy who was seriously injured by a reckless driver in August was honored at a state capitol ceremony for his …
Police respond to alleged stabbing incident at Vegas Club.
City of Lake Geneva proposes rate increases for boat slip and buoy rentals
Driehaus property up for sell at $39.25 million
The Badger High School football team lose playoff game in overtime to Kettle Moraine, 13-7.