Waterfront on over a half acre with extra large rooms for your comfort!!! The kitchen features granite countertops and loads of cabinet's plus a reverse osmosis added in 2020. You will love the spacious sunroom with a custom fireplace that has gas starter and is a wood burning and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the backyard and water also has auxiliary heater to make this a 4 season room. The master suite with master bath is on its own level and offers a private balcony overlooking the backyard and water view and new carpeting in 2021. Generous sized bedrooms with a recently updated bathroom. You will love the extra large laundry room. Lower level features a large family room and full bath. Large 1 car garage that electric car charging system with additional boat or toy parking side apron, plus large shed, two lots for a possible extra garage. Just a short ride out to Pistakee Lake and Chain O Lakes, channel is perfect for pontoons, personal watercrafts, fishing boats, and kayaks!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $295,000
