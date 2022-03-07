3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $340,725

This is the one you've been waiting for! Spacious ranch in a park like setting. Step into the foyer with convenient coat closet and new laminate wood flooring. Note flooring flows throughout the main living area of the home. An oversized living room has a bayed area with large windows for plenty of light, making this room so bright and airy! Such a wonderful open concept with great floor plan. The dining room opens to the large living room and expansive kitchen. The large dining room windows have beautiful views of the private backyard. The recently renovated galley kitchen is sure to delight any chef! Plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances beautiful stone backsplash and butcher block countertops, a pantry for additional storage and a large eating area. This kitchen has it all! Sliding glass door leads to a sun room with ceiling fan and beautiful views, perfect for enjoying any season! Every bedroom has new flooring, a large closet and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a private bath. A second full bath is off the hallway. The laundry is in the basement with many cupboards and large area for folding clothes. There is no lack of storage in this basement. And if you want to finish the basement it does have a sliding glass door that opens to the large patio. The basement is full and is a WALKOUT Basement. There also is a bathroom rough in that is just waiting for your finishing touches. One of the things that drew this owner to this home was the beautiful back yard. The backyard is expansive and has a huge new patio, perfect for summer BBQ's. Mature landscaping make this backyard your own private oasis! This home truly checks all the boxes. See it today!