3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $355,292

SOLD BEFORE PROCESSING. THIS IS NEW AND UNDER CONSTRUCTION. This Ranch Style Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage andhe Kitchen and Full Basement! This home is sold but there are several home sites to choose from. This Pricing is for the Prestwick Model, C Elevation with a Full Basement on Homesite 95. Floorplan under Additional Information. This is a great builder to work with.

