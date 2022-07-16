SOLD BEFORE PROCESSING. THIS IS NEW AND UNDER CONSTRUCTION. This Ranch Style Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage andhe Kitchen and Full Basement! This home is sold but there are several home sites to choose from. This Pricing is for the Prestwick Model, C Elevation with a Full Basement on Homesite 95. Floorplan under Additional Information. This is a great builder to work with.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $355,292
