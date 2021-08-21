Under construction with an estimated September Delivery is this Ranch Siena Model which features a fireplace, French doors in the Study, and all appliances including a washer/dryer. The Siena ranch floor plan is home to three bedrooms, two bathrooms, & an attached two-car garage. Open the doors to this breathtaking single story elegantly designed living space & step into Lennar's Everything's Included features & lifestyle experience. The moment you enter this luxurious home, your eyes will be drawn directly to the spectacular family room. This ideal gathering area opens to the fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features a breakfast dining area, Quartz counter tops, an over-sized island with overhang, a spacious pantry, as well as Aristokraft cabinets & GE stainless-steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher & microwave, washer and dryer. The lush owner's suite includes a luxurious private bathroom that features a walk-in shower, private water closet & double-bowl vanity that conveniently adjoins a walk-in closet. WIFI in every room with no dead spots, Schlage lock, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell-WIFI thermostat. PICTURES ARE OF MODELS - some options may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $359,334
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLOOMFIELD — A convicted sex offender is charged again for reportedly exposing his genitals to a 9-year-old girl.
Watch now: Wisconsin Dells water park plans $23 million expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
- Updated
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
Man charged with leaving girlfriend's body in U-Haul unit was charged in Walworth County kidnapping in December
The 33-year-old father who reportedly kidnapped his daughter from Walworth County last December and was later arrested, has since been charged…
GENEVA — Police reportedly found 390.54 grams of meth inside a Ford Mustang after conducting a traffic stop in the Town of Geneva for a revoke…
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony
- Updated
A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
- Updated
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
EAST TROY — A woman has been charged after police reportedly discovered 705 grams of marijuana growing in her home.
The Stitchery in Delavan has been selected from thousands of quilt shops across North America to be featured in the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of …