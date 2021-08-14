Under construction with an estimated September Delivery is this Ranch Siena Model which features a fireplace, French doors in the Study, and all appliances including a washer/dryer. The Siena ranch floor plan is home to three bedrooms, two bathrooms, & an attached two-car garage. Open the doors to this breathtaking single story elegantly designed living space & step into Lennar's Everything's Included features & lifestyle experience. The moment you enter this luxurious home, your eyes will be drawn directly to the spectacular family room. This ideal gathering area opens to the fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features a breakfast dining area, Quartz counter tops, an over-sized island with overhang, a spacious pantry, as well as Aristokraft cabinets & GE stainless-steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher & microwave, washer and dryer. The lush owner's suite includes a luxurious private bathroom that features a walk-in shower, private water closet & double-bowl vanity that conveniently adjoins a walk-in closet. WIFI in every room with no dead spots, Schlage lock, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell-WIFI thermostat. PICTURES ARE OF MODELS - some options may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $368,334
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…