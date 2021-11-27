This Builder Is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! THIS IS NEW CONSTRUCTION to be BUILT. Welcome to their Newly Finished "Jackson" Model! This Home is not currently for sale. This Great New Construction Home is an example of what this Builder can build for you. This 2 Story Home features 3 Bedrooms plus Loft (Optional 4th Bedroom), 2.1 Bathrooms (Optional 3rd Full Bathroom), 2 Car Garage Plus, Flex Room on the First Floor off the Kitchen and Full Standard Basement! Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builders Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Check Out The Awesome Model In Person To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Design Center Conveniently Located On Site to Select your Finishes and Upgrades. Several Home Sites to choose from. Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You! This Pricing is for the Jackson Model, A Elevation with an English Basement on Homesite 95. **Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $377,990
