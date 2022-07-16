3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $378,490

SOLD BEFORE PROCESSING. THIS IS NEW UNDER CONSTRUCTION. This 2 Story Home features 3 Bedrooms plus Loft (Optional 4th Bedroom), 2.1 Bathrooms (Optional 3rd Full Bathroom), 2 Car Garage Plus, Flex Room on the First Floor off the Kitchen and Full Standard Basement! 3 Car Garage Available for Additional Price. Several Home Sites to choose from. This Pricing is for the Jackson Model, A Elevation with an Full Basement on Homesite 131. Floorplan under Additional Information. This is a great builder to work with.